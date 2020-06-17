e-paper
World Croc Day: Elvis the crocodile’s mealtime video is seriously scary. Watch

Australian Reptile Park shared this video which shows someone feeding Elvis, the Saltwater Crocodile.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
The image shows Elvis, the crocodile ready to pounce on his food.
Who doesn’t like those ASMR videos flooding the Internet in which people cut up soaps or eat food that makes slurping or cracking sounds? One can spend hours watching those clips and it can easily relax you. This video of a crocodile’s feeding time is almost like that. It needs to be watched with the volume up but it may not leave you relaxed. It could make you shudder. Why should you watch it then? Well, it’s that interesting. Also, June 17 is marked as World Croc Day so that’s another reason to watch this video.

Australian Reptile Park shared this video which shows someone feeding Elvis the Saltwater Crocodile. Now you would think a dude with a name like Elvis would be all friendly and happy. That thought may change once you see Mr Croc’s huge teeth.

A caption on the clip calls him ‘Elvis the Bone Crusher’ and this moniker suits him quite well. Watch him devour his food and keep the volume on for this one.

Posted on June 7, the clip has collected quite a few reactions.

“Amazing, good to see you Elvis,” comments a Facebook user who seems impressed. “It’s all fun and games till you get your hand bit off!” writes another. Well, we’re certain the zoo keepers know what they’re doing but us, mere mortals, must only watch from afar.

“Ooh ya that made me jump. Gotta love Elvis,” posts a third. “Elvis has EATEN the building... LOL,” jokes a fourth.

On World’s Croc Day, here’s another little gift from the park. They shared an old but awesome video of Elvis in which he smashes a watermelon to smithereens. Shudders guaranteed.

So what do you think of Elvis and his smashing videos?

Also Read | Huge alligator snapping turtle weighing 65-pound gets a new home

