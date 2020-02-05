e-paper
Fight between leopard and monitor lizard intrigues people. Watch

In the 29-second-long video, the leopard cub tries to pounce on the monitor lizard.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has intrigued many (representational image).
The video has intrigued many (representational image).
         

A video of a fight between a leopard cub and a monitor lizard has left people intrigued. There’s a chance that the video will pique your interest and leave you fascinated too.

“Leopard V/S Monitor Lizard,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and shared the video on Twitter. Further addressing the lizard as a “fighter,” and writing that leopards are “excellent fighters.”

In the 29-second-long video, the leopard cub tries to pounce on the monitor lizard in the middle of a road. The lizard powerfully wags its tail to deter the predator. The fight goes on for a while. Eventually, the leopard catches the lizard by its neck and takes it away.

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has received close to 13,000 views and the numbers are increasing. It has also received more than 1,300 likes.

The video is old and was shared back in 2018. It was taken at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia. However, after being shared by Kaswan, the video again created a stir.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some called it a “law of the nature,” others were simply surprised. A few wrote how the lizard fought till the end.

What do you think of the video?

