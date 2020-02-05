Fight between leopard and monitor lizard intrigues people. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:59 IST

A video of a fight between a leopard cub and a monitor lizard has left people intrigued. There’s a chance that the video will pique your interest and leave you fascinated too.

“Leopard V/S Monitor Lizard,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and shared the video on Twitter. Further addressing the lizard as a “fighter,” and writing that leopards are “excellent fighters.”

In the 29-second-long video, the leopard cub tries to pounce on the monitor lizard in the middle of a road. The lizard powerfully wags its tail to deter the predator. The fight goes on for a while. Eventually, the leopard catches the lizard by its neck and takes it away.

#Leopard V/S Monitor #Lizard. This lizard is a fighter but #Leopards are excellent hunters. As Jim Corbett somebody said ‘King in the making’. Via Whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/hhway2dxyL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 5, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has received close to 13,000 views and the numbers are increasing. It has also received more than 1,300 likes.

The video is old and was shared back in 2018. It was taken at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia. However, after being shared by Kaswan, the video again created a stir.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some called it a “law of the nature,” others were simply surprised. A few wrote how the lizard fought till the end.

