Firefighter performs CPR on kitten, heartening moment captured on camera

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:27 IST

A kitten was recently rescued by a firefighter in Malaysia and the heart warming moment was captured on camera. Reportedly, the firefighter performed CPR on the kitten after a storm left the four-legged creature unresponsive.

The kitten was trapped on the roof of the house, where it later drowned, reports the New Straits Times.

The clip was shared by a Facebook page, Friends of Bomba Malaysia, on Friday. The video shows a firefighter performing CPR on a kitten. A few seconds into the video, the tiny four-legged creature starts responding. After the recovery, the kitten even plays with the firefighters.

The clip shared on August 9, has collected over 6,500 views, and more than 200 ‘likes’ on Facebook. Friends of Bomba Malaysia also shared the same video on their YouTube channel. Watch the clip:

The video has touched many people’s hearts and people showered comments on the post.

“Even animals know who saved their lives. May you be blessed,” says one Facebook user. “Well done with the rescue,” says second. “Congratulations! What an attitude,” says third.

What do you think of this aww-dorable video?

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 18:10 IST