e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Footage of delivery man’s groovy dance moves goes viral. Video may win your heart too

Footage of delivery man’s groovy dance moves goes viral. Video may win your heart too

Twitter user @iamclaudiusjr shared this clip on the micro-blogging platform in hopes of finding the delivery man.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 00:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Ibrahim Combs.
The image shows Ibrahim Combs. (Twitter/@iamclaudiusjr)
         

The festive season is all about spreading joy and cheer to those around you. Seldom, one can bring a smile to somebody’s face without even knowing that they are doing so. This notion is probably illustrated best by Ibrahim Combs, a delivery man who is winning many netizens’ hearts. A video of Combs breaking out into some great dance moves has gone viral on the Internet. The story behind it is almost as impressive as the dancing itself.

Twitter user @iamclaudiusjr shared this clip on the micro-blogging platform on December 24. “Can someone help me find this man who delivered my mom’s package in Providence...he deserves a Christmas bonus,” reads the caption shared alongside the 35-second-long recording.

Watching the video may make you agree with the sentiment that Combs deserves a Christmas bonus. Check it out here:

If seeing that clip left you with a massive grin on your face, know that you are not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has received a lot of love from netizens. The video has over two million views, while the tweet in itself has accumulated almost 1,000 comments.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person wrote, “Lol. He’s a whole vibe, I wanna know what he was vibing to”.

“That’s my Amazon guy too! We love him! He always has his music bumping in the truck and he has the best attitude!” read one comment under the post.

@iamclaudiusjr shared the recording in hopes of finding the delivery man, and as luck would have it, he was able to track down Combs. He tweeted this.

In a subsequent tweet, when asked how he found Combs, he wrote, “When we live in the same city and the smallest state? Almost everyone I know knew who he was... that’s Rhode Island for you lol”.

Combs also shared the recording on his Twitter account.

He also declared that the song is P.Diddy’s track Come To Me.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
‘Try farm laws for a year or two…’: Rajnath Singh to farmers amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In