Home / It's Viral / Four generations of women from a family wish their grandma on her 95th birthday. This video is all types of wholesome

Four generations of women from a family wish their grandma on her 95th birthday. This video is all types of wholesome

This is one empowering family union.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:28 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the birthday girl herself with women from four generations of her family.
The image shows the birthday girl herself with women from four generations of her family.
         

Beyond gifts and cakes, birthdays may be about celebrating one’s life with those who have been most crucial in making it unique. This grandma, who just turned 95-years-old, is exemplifying that notion by spending her special day with women of four generations from her family.

This clip, shared on TikTok, is almost 30 seconds long. The caption of the video reads, “My grandma turned 95 today. Y’all wish her a happy bday, don’t let this flop”.

The recording starts with three siblings of the youngest generation walking into the frame. All the ladies are wearing well-fitted black coloured clothing. They wave and say, “Hey,” right into the camera. Then they look back and call onto their mothers. Two sisters of the generation before the girls walk into the frame next, also dressed elegantly in all black. They do the same action as the girls before them while calling onto their mother. Then, their mum walks in and introduces the birthday girl herself. Grandma enters the shot with her walker wearing all white and proclaims, “These are my girls, and I am 95-years-old”.

This video is so wholesome that if it were a food item, it would’ve been legumes.

@moehoopsss

My grandma turned 95 today 😊 y’all wish her a happy bday , don’t let this flop!! ##foryoupage ##family ##heymom ##fy ##fyp ##viral ##dontletthisflop

♬ original sound - moehoopsss

Since being shared on June 11, the clip has garnered over 1 million views and more than 9 lakh likes. The post has also received many appreciative comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “Yes Grandmaaaa,” clearly unable to keep their cool over granny’s style and confidence. Another person declared, “The energy and power in this video are out of the world”.

“These genes are so powerful... the youthfulness.. wow,” read one comment on the thread.

Who wouldn’t wish to be as sassy as that grandma when they’re 95? What are your thoughts on this empowering family union?

