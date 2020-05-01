Woman celebrates father’s 100th birthday with him, all thanks to Delhi Police

it-s-viral

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:15 IST

A Delhi resident, who turned 100 on Thursday, got an amazing surprise amid the lockdown. K. K. Mehra got to celebrate his special day with his daughter Purnima Mehra and her family, all thanks to Delhi Police who helped them with a movement pass for the occasion. Not just that, SHO Netaji Subhash Palac Amit Kumar Tiwari, along with his team, also got a cake to make Mehra’s day extra special.

While the centenarian’s family celebrated the day with him, the cops also did their part by wishing him through a video call. Mehra was elated by this gesture and also blessed the cops for all their efforts.

Purnima Mehra (standing) with her father K. K. Mehra and younger sister Meera Malhotra.

The family was more than happy and they expressed their gratitude for getting the chance to celebrate such an important day despite the difficult situation.

Cops handing the cake to Mehra.

Birthday cake for K. K. Mehra from Delhi Police.

This isn’t a one off instance. Police departments from different corners of the country are trying their best to make it memorable for others who have their birthdays during this time of the lockdown – especially for the elders and kids. Case in point these policemen from the Haryana Police Department who visited an elderly man’s house with a cake to make sure he was wished.

