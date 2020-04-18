e-paper
Punjab Police’s special surprise for this child’s first birthday. Watch

Punjab Police shared a video in which Mansa Police officials went out of their way for a little girl celebrating her first birthday.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police officers reached the kid’s home and handed her parents a cake for her birthday.
Police officers reached the kid’s home and handed her parents a cake for her birthday. (Twitter/@PunjabPoliceInd)
         

You’ve probably seen dozens of those ‘sorry Aries and Taurus babies’ memes. These of course refer to all those people who have their birthdays during the lockdown period. Many people have had or even will have their birthdays in the time of self-isolation and social distancing. So does that mean these people do not get to celebrate their birthdays? Not at all. This video shared on Twitter shows how even the tiniest of celebration to mark that special day will be enough for memories of a lifetime.

Punjab Police shared a video in which Mansa Police officials went out of their way for a little girl celebrating her first birthday. The video shows a few police officers reaching the kid’s home and handing her parents a cake for the special occasion. What’s more, officers even sang happy birthday for the kid on the PA system.

“Mansa Police’s sweet gesture for Maira’s 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps,” says the tweet posted by Punjab Police.

Now isn’t that special. The child may not remember this moment but her parents will definitely never forget how these cops made their baby’s birthday special during such difficult times.

The gesture has been praised by many on Twitter.

“Police with a heart,” says a Twitter user. “Great job by Mansa District Police,” says another. “What a cute and sweet video. Big salute to saadi Punjab Police,” writes a third.

What do you think about this video?

