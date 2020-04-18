e-paper
Najafgarh police prepares and distributes food for thousands. Watch

Najafgarh police officers are feeding thousands of people every day.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Policewomen preparing the food at the police station.
Policewomen preparing the food at the police station.
         

Police personnel across the country are working tirelessly to ensure proper law and order is maintained during the lockdown. Many are also going above the call of duty to offer extra help to those who need it. Just like these officials of Najafgarh Police who have taken the onus of feeding thousands of people in the area. A video posted on Facebook shows policewomen preparing the food at the police station so it can be distributed to those who need it.

Najafgarh police officers in the Dwarka police district are feeding thousands of people every day, Sunil Gupta, Station House Officer of Najafgarh Police Station, told Hindustan Times. “The food is prepared inside the police station by cops who are not on active duty,” he said.

Food being distributed outside the police station.
Food being distributed outside the police station.

The food is distributed to labourers living in the areas close by. Police has also sought help of Samaritans, NGOs, and the government for this.

A video shared on Facebook shows the food being prepared. It collected over 30,000 shares since it was shared a week ago.

The kind deed has been praised by many on Facebook.

“Respect,” reads a comment. “Hats off,” reads another.

Such acts of kindness always bring a smile to one’s face and inspire others to offer help however they can.

