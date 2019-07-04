Freak summer hail storm covers city in snow. See pics
Guadalajara
Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico’s second largest city in white. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts.
Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias also shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of the ice. Here are some other images:
People also took to Twitter to share the images of the city after the hail storm.
Holy damn. This just happened in my home town #Guadalajara D: hope everyone is okay!— KoidelCoyote 🇨🇦🇲🇽🌵Vancouver! (@KoidelCoyote) June 30, 2019
Hail storm in tropical #Guadalajara #México 🇲🇽 last night.— Hermann Tribukait (@HT_IC6) June 30, 2019
Let’s keep drilling, pumping, and burning fossil fuels like there is no tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LHkbufHUnn
Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit).
