Freak summer hail storm covers city in snow. See pics

The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico’s second largest city in white.

it's viral Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:36 IST
Reuters
Guadalajara
People are seen in a street of Guadalajara, Mexico, after a hail storm fell in the area. (AFP File Photo)

Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico’s second largest city in white. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts.

People are working to remove hail from the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico. ( AP )

Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias also shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of the ice. Here are some other images:

Cars are suspended in hail. ( AP )
People are seen on the street after the hail storm. ( AFP )

People also took to Twitter to share the images of the city after the hail storm.

Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 31 degrees Celsius (88 Fahrenheit).

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:36 IST

