e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Freedom Walk’: Slippers made by jail inmates soon to be available in Kerala markets

‘Freedom Walk’: Slippers made by jail inmates soon to be available in Kerala markets

The jail authorities released photos of inmates, in their conventional attire, engaged in chappal making and the colourful footwear they made.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department recently established a manual footwear manufacturing unit at the jail premises. (representational image)
The Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department recently established a manual footwear manufacturing unit at the jail premises. (representational image)(Pexels)
         

‘Jail-made’ hawai chappal will soon be available in your next-door shop or market in Kerala as a central prison here has started manufacturing the rubber slippers now.

After dishing out a variety of products, including delicious but cost-effective food items, and successfully venturing into organic farming and beauty parlour business to running a petrol pump, the inmates of the Poojappura Central Prison here are now making footwear.

As part of a series of welfare measures for the prisoners to bring them to the forefront of society, the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Department recently established a manual footwear manufacturing unit at the jail premises.

The jail authorities released photos of inmates, in their conventional attire, engaged in chappal making and the colourful footwear they made.

“Each pair of slipper will be sold at Rs 80 and it will be marketed under the brand name-Freedom Walk,” Superintendent of the prison and correction home Nirmalanandan Nair said.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional services Rishi Raj Singh, DGP, on Saturday launched the sale of the slippers at a function in the jail premises adhering to COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, a prison statement here said the Poojappura central jail has now become a complete COVID-free zone.

With the coordinated efforts of Health and Jail Departments, the central prison has become free of the viral infection in one month.

“All the 42 inmates, who had remained COVID positive, have now turned negative for the disease. At present, there is no COVID positive patient at this jail,” the superintendent said.

In the wake of the pandemic, various services provided by the jail had been stopped temporarily.

Now, welfare various services, including food unit, cafeteria, gents’ beauty parlour and the sale of organic vegetables, have been resumed now, he added.

Seeking to tap the hugely popular online food market, the state Prison Department had recently begun offering biriyani prepared by the inmates.

For this, they have tied up with Swiggy, the online food delivery player.

The Freedom Food Factory, an enterprise selling food, mainly chappathi and chicken curry combo, prepared by the inmates at prisons in the state, has been engaged in the business since 2011.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In