Frog eats deadly venomous snake, then this happens. See pics

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:55 IST

In a very unusual incident, a green frog ate one of the “most venomous snakes of the world” - Coastal Taipan. What’s even more surprising is that the amphibian is still alive and doing well.

Captured by Jamie chapel, the images of the frog and the snake made their way onto Facebook after being shared on Townsville - Snake Take Away and Chapel Pest Control’s page.

“A green tree frog eating a Coastal Taipan the 3rd most Venomous snake in the world at Stuart tonight,” the company wrote. “I couldn’t save the snake but I hope frog survives as it was bitten multiple times while it was eating it [the reptile],” they added.

While replying to the same post, the company further informed that after eating the snake, the frog developed some “light green spots”. Also, the bite marks from the snake became apparent.

The frog, however, survived. While speaking to Hindustan Times, a representative of the company confirmed that the frog is alive and well. Further, they revealed that they will release it tomorrow night.

Since being shared on February 4, the post has gathered close to 1,800 shares. It has also received over 1,400 reactions and more than 800 comments.

People had a lot to say on the post. Some couldn’t stop commenting about how “awesome” the incident is, others took a more hilarious route while replying.

“Awesome mate,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow isn’t nature grand. Frogs would not have survived this long without some defence strategies,” wrote another. “Thank you for telling us! Mr. Frog you rock!!!” joked another. “Sweet revenge. Usually the frog is being swallowed by the snake,” wrote another.

