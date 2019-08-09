From Dead Poets Society to Dabangg, ‘Best Movie Line Ever’ reminds people of all kinds of films

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:04 IST

Thank God it’s Friday and that means the weekend is almost here. So, what better way to celebrate than with this trending hashtag that’s all about movies. Fridays usually see the regular #FridayFeeling trending on the Twitter and it’s all about fun and freedom. However, the hashtag trending today is leaving people nostalgic. People on Twitter are using #BestMovieLineEver to share their favourite dialogue from a film.

Started by Twitter handle @HashtagRoundup, the post invited people to share the best movie lines they have ever come across. Tweeple obliged and how.

While some posted dialogues from recent films, many sought refuge in old films to share their choice of #BestMovieLineEver.

From Hollywood classics like Godfather, Gone with the Wind, When Harry Met Sally, Casablanca, The Shawshank Redemption, Dead Poets Society, Forrest Gump and Fight Club to some of Bollywood’s iconic films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Dabangg, Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Chak De! India, tweeple posted their options.

We’ve collected some of the best tweets – both moving and funny – that may evoke nostalgia in you.

ये तेजा तेजा क्या है ये तेजा तेजा 😂😂😂😁😁 crime Master gogo naam hai mera, ankhe nikal kar gotiya khelunga. #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/9bAyOuWWac — Navneet Anand (@navneetsultan) August 9, 2019

The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. Do you understand? #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/oNx2eGSbZ6 — Dami (@dhamilanes) August 8, 2019

"Dobby has no master. Dobby is a free elf, and Dobby has come to save Harry Potter and his friends !" #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/rBS5TJI4cF — Dominique Grosse-Canne (@FrenchJohnDoe) August 8, 2019

What would your #BestMovieLineEver be?

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:34 IST