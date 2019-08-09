e-paper
From Dead Poets Society to Dabangg, ‘Best Movie Line Ever’ reminds people of all kinds of films

Started by Twitter handle @HashtagRoundup, the post invited people to share the best movie lines they have ever come across.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People on Twitter are using #BestMovieLineEver to share their favourite dialogue from a film.
         

Thank God it’s Friday and that means the weekend is almost here. So, what better way to celebrate than with this trending hashtag that’s all about movies. Fridays usually see the regular #FridayFeeling trending on the Twitter and it’s all about fun and freedom. However, the hashtag trending today is leaving people nostalgic. People on Twitter are using #BestMovieLineEver to share their favourite dialogue from a film.

Started by Twitter handle @HashtagRoundup, the post invited people to share the best movie lines they have ever come across. Tweeple obliged and how.

While some posted dialogues from recent films, many sought refuge in old films to share their choice of #BestMovieLineEver.

From Hollywood classics like Godfather, Gone with the Wind, When Harry Met Sally, Casablanca, The Shawshank Redemption, Dead Poets Society, Forrest Gump and Fight Club to some of Bollywood’s iconic films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Dabangg, Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Chak De! India, tweeple posted their options.

We’ve collected some of the best tweets – both moving and funny – that may evoke nostalgia in you.

What would your #BestMovieLineEver be?

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:34 IST

