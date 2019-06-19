Giant spider eats possum, people call it ‘stuff of nightmares’. See pics

If you are someone who has arachnophobia - fear of spiders - then this is a warning that you shouldn’t read further. For those, who can brave the fear of the crawling eight-legged creatures, here’s something that may interest you. The Internet is currently obsessing over pictures of a spider eating its lunch. Only its food just happens to be a possum. Let that sink in!

While visiting Tasmania with his friends, an Australian man came across this incredible sight and clicked pictures. Later, his wife, Justine Latton shared the images on a Facebook group devoted to Tasmanian spiders and insects. Captioned “Possum-eating spider!” the post may give a good scare to some people.

While some found the snack of this arachnid to be horrifying, others were fascinated by it. Check out how people reacted:

“Pygmy possums are quite common in Tasmania, the spider probably saw an opportunity and went for it. It was one of the biggest huntsman spiders my husband has ever seen,” Latton told Hindustan Times. The creatures were soon relocated, while the spider survived without any harm, it was too late for the possum, she further added.

The Pygmy possums are an unusual prey for huntsman spider as the latter normally targets frogs or small birds, reports the Metro.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 11:05 IST