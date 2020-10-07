Gir forest guard ‘pleads’ with lion to move away from road. Here’s what happens

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:56 IST

A video captured in Gujarat’s Gir National Park has left many stunned and impressed. It shows a rather interesting interaction between a forest guard and a lion.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Dr Anshuman on Twitter. The clip shows a lion sitting in the middle of a path. There is complete darkness all around and the lion is visible through the light from a two-wheeler.

In the video, the guard can be heard ‘speaking’ to the lion and interestingly, the lion moves of out his way after a few moments. Watch the scene below:

In his tweet, Anshuman wrote, “My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that ‘I am there full day in your service, so now please let me go’ and the King gracefully agrees,” says the caption shared along with the video. He also shared another tweet. Take a look:

I think it is moments like this which makes Gir an enigma wrapped in mystery.. I believe staff and lion chemistry can be explained by borrowing a line from a Hindi song ‘एक एहसास है इसे रूह से महसूस करो’ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

On Twitter, several people have shared comments for the video.

“Wow I respect his bravery! Is this a regular occurrence and how deep into the forest is this?” posted an individual. “Heart to heart talks. Language no bar. This is an example of how humans and animals have lived in harmony since ages. Only before wicked ideas started coming into human minds,” shared another.

Many others used to words like “superb”, “lovely”, and “awesome” to describe the moment.

What do you think about the video?