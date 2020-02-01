e-paper
Girl's 'missing pencil' rant video goes viral. 'She is right,' say people

Girl’s ‘missing pencil’ rant video goes viral. ‘She is right,’ say people

Till now, the ‘missing pencil’ rant video has ended up gathered over 1.3 lakh views.

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 18:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Girl’s ‘missing pencil’ rant video has left people in splits.
Girl’s ‘missing pencil’ rant video has left people in splits. (Instagram/tabgeezy)
         

A video of a little girl’s passionate rant about her missing pencil has charmed many. The video, shared by an Instagram user, has now left people in splits with many calling her “adorable.” There’s a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The little girl earned a pink-coloured pencil for having a perfect attendance at school. However, it went missing. In the video, the little one explains the situation and goes on to unveil the name of her peer who she thinks took the pencil. Further adding, she will ask it back.

“’But it’s my Pencil.’ She earned her for perfect attendance so she was super serious. I told her it wasn’t that serious and they all do the same thing,” the Instagram user wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared just a day back, the video has ended up gathering close to 1.3 lakh views, till now. Many people dropped comments on the post and most of them supported the girl’s rant. Some even say that she is right and should ask her pencil back.

“Baby girl wants that pencil back,” wrote an Instagram user. “She earned that pencil. Look send me she school address! Internet Auntie coming to get that pencil back!” joked another. “It’s not just a pencil mom, it’s a perfect attendance pencils and she earned it!” wrote a third. “So adorable,” commented a fourth.

