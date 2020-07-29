Global Tiger Day 2020: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to actor Randeep Hooda, people react to good news of increase in tiger population

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:59 IST

Global Tiger Day, each year, is celebrated on July 29 around the world in different countries to create awareness about conservation of the species. The day is celebrated after various countries came together to sign Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation in 2010 with one common goal – to save the animal from the face of extinction.

Recently, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar , about four hours ago, took to Twitter to sharer the encouraging news about the increase in the population of the tigers in India.

“Project Tiger was launched in 1973 with just 9 tiger reserves. Today, India has 50 reserves having 2967 tigers. Tiger sits at the peak of the food chain and the increased numbers is a testimony of the robust bio-diversity,” he tweeted. The minister also shared a video detailing India’s successful tiger story.

This soon piqued people’s attention and many started sharing their reactions to this positive news, including actor and animal activist Randeep Hooda who tweeted:

“Majestic, magical & most talked about animal, India now proudly houses 70% of global tiger population. Unprecedented efforts saw us doubling the numbers in just 4 years,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda and shared this video:

Here’s a tweet from ADGP of Assam Police:

Take a look at what others shared while using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess:

Project Tiger started in 1973 with just 9 tiger reserves covering 18,278 sq km in 9 states. Today, there are 50 tiger reserves spread over an area of 72,749 sq km in 18 tiger range states. #IndiasTigerSuccess#InternationalTigerDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ziBFeZFioS — Mayuresh Gupta (@Mayureshgupta8) July 29, 2020

#DidYouKnow, today #India has around 70% of the tiger population and the vision is to take it to the higher scales. #IndiasTigerSuccess #InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/PHIBMvH22o — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 29, 2020

Not just expressing their happiness, several Twitter users also took a pledge to save the majestic creatures and do their bit in contributing to further increase in the population of tigers. To celebrate the Global Tiger Day – which is also known as International Tiger day - they flooded the micro-blogging platform with all sorts of comments. Here are some:

Tiger is a Symbol of Beauty, Bravery, Strength & Nationality.



Currently Sundarban is a home of more than 100 of Royal Bengal Tigers!



And the good news is the number is increased every year!



Save the Tiger 🐅, Save the Nation Pride.#TigerDay#InternationalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/Zh37dsJ8jt — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) July 29, 2020

