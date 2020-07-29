e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Global Tiger Day 2020: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to actor Randeep Hooda, people react to good news of increase in tiger population

Global Tiger Day 2020: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to actor Randeep Hooda, people react to good news of increase in tiger population

Global Tiger Day 2020: Many Twitter users are also taking pledge to save the tigers.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Global Tiger Day 2020: People are sharing various comments using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess.
Global Tiger Day 2020: People are sharing various comments using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess. (Twitter/@PIB_India)
         

Global Tiger Day, each year, is celebrated on July 29 around the world in different countries to create awareness about conservation of the species. The day is celebrated after various countries came together to sign Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation in 2010 with one common goal – to save the animal from the face of extinction.

Recently, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar , about four hours ago, took to Twitter to sharer the encouraging news about the increase in the population of the tigers in India.

“Project Tiger was launched in 1973 with just 9 tiger reserves. Today, India has 50 reserves having 2967 tigers. Tiger sits at the peak of the food chain and the increased numbers is a testimony of the robust bio-diversity,” he tweeted. The minister also shared a video detailing India’s successful tiger story.

This soon piqued people’s attention and many started sharing their reactions to this positive news, including actor and animal activist Randeep Hooda who tweeted:

“Majestic, magical & most talked about animal, India now proudly houses 70% of global tiger population. Unprecedented efforts saw us doubling the numbers in just 4 years,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda and shared this video:

Here’s a tweet from ADGP of Assam Police:

Take a look at what others shared while using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess:

Not just expressing their happiness, several Twitter users also took a pledge to save the majestic creatures and do their bit in contributing to further increase in the population of tigers. To celebrate the Global Tiger Day – which is also known as International Tiger day - they flooded the micro-blogging platform with all sorts of comments. Here are some:

What’s your International Tiger Day tweet?

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In