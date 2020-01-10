Google, Mumbai Police join #NewPassword trend. Tweeple post hilarious memes
The trend #NewPassword is about the common annoyance that every Internet user faces.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:03 IST
The New Year calls for rejuvenation from things that are monotonous. So why not your password as well? It may have taken you months to finally memorise it, here’s something that will make you consider changing it. People on Twitter come up - and happily participate - in all kinds of bizarre trends and this recent is no different. #NewPassword has quickly become a hit among netizens. Many of us have faced difficulties while keeping a secure password for our online or social media accounts. This trend is all about that, but with a hilarious twist.
The trend #NewPassword is about the common annoyance that every Internet user faces. The template of the meme consists of two parts. One where the password is supposedly ‘weak’ while the other part consists of the password which is ‘strong’ and has enough characters to be used as a decent or good password.
The trend was quickly put in good use by big brands, governmental organisations and official handles to promote or spread awareness in different spheres of life.
Check out some hilarious examples:
I love you K K K Kiran ;)#NewPassword #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/YW8Q3c8r6p— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 9, 2020
Like cyber safety, road safety also requires you to have a strong password. #DriveSafe #RoadSafety #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/YARWG9HG7g— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 9, 2020
Wondering if it's time for a #NewPassword?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 9, 2020
Take the Password Checkup: https://t.co/F3LK3MfjTq pic.twitter.com/d50CGlEXYB
Find the password to comfort and security! Feel at home with Havells! #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/RpY2K0we0M— Havells (@havellsindia) January 9, 2020
Verify before forwarding messages on social media.#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/FigUgb0d4K— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 9, 2020
stop bullying our biryani !!!#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/HLjsyykH2D— 𝓑𝓾𝓫𝓫𝓵𝓮𝓰𝓾𝓶 𝓑𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 (@RagLakRadha) January 9, 2020
What do you think of these witty new passwords?