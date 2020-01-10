Google, Mumbai Police join #NewPassword trend. Tweeple post hilarious memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:03 IST

The New Year calls for rejuvenation from things that are monotonous. So why not your password as well? It may have taken you months to finally memorise it, here’s something that will make you consider changing it. People on Twitter come up - and happily participate - in all kinds of bizarre trends and this recent is no different. #NewPassword has quickly become a hit among netizens. Many of us have faced difficulties while keeping a secure password for our online or social media accounts. This trend is all about that, but with a hilarious twist.

The trend #NewPassword is about the common annoyance that every Internet user faces. The template of the meme consists of two parts. One where the password is supposedly ‘weak’ while the other part consists of the password which is ‘strong’ and has enough characters to be used as a decent or good password.

The trend was quickly put in good use by big brands, governmental organisations and official handles to promote or spread awareness in different spheres of life.

Check out some hilarious examples:

Find the password to comfort and security! Feel at home with Havells! #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/RpY2K0we0M — Havells (@havellsindia) January 9, 2020

Verify before forwarding messages on social media.#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/FigUgb0d4K — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 9, 2020

What do you think of these witty new passwords?