Greta Thunberg responds to game show contestant calling her Sharon, ‘Legend’ says Twitter

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:48 IST

Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, is also well-known for her witty and savage responses on Twitter. Case in point, a recent slip from a contestant at a popular game show made Thunberg change her Twitter name and that has cracked up netizens.

A clip from the game show ‘Celebrity masterminds’ was shared on Twitter which shows actress Amanda Henderson as a contestant. During the game, the host asks Henderson about the author of the book ‘No one is too small to make a difference’. To which, which a confused expression, she replies ‘Sharon’. The book is actually a collection of speeches given and then penned down by Greta Thunberg herself.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “2020 is cancelled”.

2020 is cancelled pic.twitter.com/aGDZCTTQmb — Mark Smith (@marksmithstuff) January 2, 2020

Posted on January 3, the clip went viral with over 6.4 million views and a hilarious response from Thunberg herself.

In answer to the slip up Thunberg changed her name on her official Twitter account to Sharon for some time. Currently she has again changed her profile name to Greta Thunberg.

The change sparked lots of amused reactions from Tweeple.

Can't wait to give this a read pic.twitter.com/qaGF7q9wLA — Tom Sharman (@TOMSHARMANWEB) January 2, 2020

No Thunberg. Just "Sharon". Like Beyoncé. — Adam Koplik (@adamkoplik) January 3, 2020

100% Legendary! Greta is my spirit animal! — Darnell de Palma (@darnelldepalma1) January 4, 2020

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year old climate activist has been in the spotlight for her continuing protests and message towards world leaders on the subject of climate change as a serious issue