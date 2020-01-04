e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Greta Thunberg responds to game show contestant calling her Sharon, ‘Legend’ says Twitter

Greta Thunberg responds to game show contestant calling her Sharon, ‘Legend’ says Twitter

Greta Thunberg changed her name on her official Twitter account to Sharon for some time in answer to the slip up.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:48 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Greta Thunberg’s name change sparked lots of amused reactions from Tweeple
Greta Thunberg’s name change sparked lots of amused reactions from Tweeple(Twitter/@GretaThunberg)
         

Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, is also well-known for her witty and savage responses on Twitter. Case in point, a recent slip from a contestant at a popular game show made Thunberg change her Twitter name and that has cracked up netizens.

A clip from the game show ‘Celebrity masterminds’ was shared on Twitter which shows actress Amanda Henderson as a contestant. During the game, the host asks Henderson about the author of the book ‘No one is too small to make a difference’. To which, which a confused expression, she replies ‘Sharon’. The book is actually a collection of speeches given and then penned down by Greta Thunberg herself.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “2020 is cancelled”.

Posted on January 3, the clip went viral with over 6.4 million views and a hilarious response from Thunberg herself.

In answer to the slip up Thunberg changed her name on her official Twitter account to Sharon for some time. Currently she has again changed her profile name to Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg changed her name in response to the slip in the game show.
Greta Thunberg changed her name in response to the slip in the game show. ( Twitter/@GretaThunberg )

The change sparked lots of amused reactions from Tweeple.

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year old climate activist has been in the spotlight for her continuing protests and message towards world leaders on the subject of climate change as a serious issue

