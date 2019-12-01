Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 17:27 IST

Your wedding will be one of the most memorable events you get to experience. One has always heard about innovative ways brides enter the marriage venue, but here the entry of the bridegroom created headlines on the Internet.

A video of bridegroom Akaash Yadav getting married to Gaganpreet in Los Cabos went viral and the reason will leave you surprised, as he joined the ‘baraatis’ by skydiving from an aircraft.

The video shared on Instagram by WedMeGood with the caption read, “Groom @akaashyadav made a sky diving entry into his wedding and this entry is as crazy as they come ! How are you planning your entry for the wedding?”

The video shows Aakash, all strapped-in and wearing a black paragliding suit, gliding down with a yellow and white parachute. The excited applause and hoots can be heard in the background of the video as he lands.

In the video, one guest can be heard saying, “Only he would do this!” Guests seem to be in awe as Akaash descends on his parachute.

Since being shared on November 26, the video has received over 11,000 likes. Many netizens said that they would try it on their wedding day.

“Please search such a guy for me please”, wrote an Instagram user. “So weird,” commented another. “Groom pubg wala hai,” jokingly wrote a third. “we need to do our wedding over again,” commented a fourth.

According to the report, the couple, who are both professional dancers and actors in the US, tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in Mexico.