Gunner the dog and Delta the dolphin’s friendship is exactly what the Internet needs

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:14 IST

There’s something so pure and beautiful about inter-species friendships. And this one about a land animal and his water buddy is one of them. Pictures going all kinds of viral on Twitter show the friendship between a dog named Gunner and a dolphin named Delta. Get ready, this one will hit you right in the feels.

Twitter user Ken shared an adorable picture of the two friends with the caption, “sorry to interrupt, important news”. No one had any issues with this interruption because, look:

Posted on June 17, the tweet has so far collected over 1.2 million likes and more than 2.2 lakh retweets - and still counting.

As people began wondering about this unlikely friendship and how it came about, Twitter user Emily Pacenta confirmed how the two have been buddies since Gunner was a puppy.

That’s my coworker’s dog and one of the dolphins I work with! Gunner (the dog) and Delta (the dolphin) are still best friends years later! pic.twitter.com/KqbIXyR0UY — Emily Pacenta (@epace16) June 18, 2020

This happy post then made it to the famous WeRateDogs Twitter handle. “Delta lives at a seaside (https://twitter.com/DolphinResearch/status/1271052121924927491) sanctuary in the Florida Keys and has been best friends with Gunner ever since he was a puppy,” says a tweet about the two. They’ve also shared more pictures of the duo.

We have received information confirming the validity of the photo below. This is Gunner and his water buddy, Delta. Delta lives at a seaside sanctuary in the Florida Keys and has been best friends with Gunner ever since he was a puppy. 13/10 for both https://t.co/doLa57OnxI pic.twitter.com/2YfnYS2Xa8 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 18, 2020

All these posts and pictures about Gunner and Delta have hit tweeple right in the feels. They’re posting the sweetest reactions about the two.

“What kind of dog is Delta?” asked a Twitter user. WeRateDogs promptly replied with, “slippery one”. Why does that make so much sense?

Someone gave a romantic spin to the whole equation:

Romeo trying to tell Juliet that he loves her while her cousin Tybalt (top right) and her suitor Paris (top center) come in to disrupt the union of two warring families. (Colorized) pic.twitter.com/BdXQMwXLun — Kimberly Saltz (@_AttorneyAtPaw) June 18, 2020

This tweet has also got other doggos wondering where their water buddies are at.

still searching 🤿 pic.twitter.com/RN5MY0gdNE — not my dog (@notmydoggo) June 18, 2020

This doggo may not be the only one looking for a water buddy. “I’m so jelly of this frenship!” shared a Twitter user and we’d like to say, us too.

“Hello Water Dog, Hello Land Dolphin,” posted another imagining how the two would greet each other.

We’re in awe of this adorable friendship. What about you?

Also Read | Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed