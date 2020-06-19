e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

Chances are the video of the pug and the vet will put a smile on your face.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog with the vet.
The image shows the dog with the vet. (Instagram/@andresantosvet)
         

If you need a little cheer-me-up then you’re at the right place. Even if you don’t, chances are that the video of this adorable pug will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on veterinarian André Santos’ Instagram profile, the video is simple yet downright adorable. It shows Santos showering the pug with tons of kisses. The pooch, at one point, even tries to playfully attack the vet but stops midway as sleep mode kicks in and it gets busy yawning.

“He tried to attack... but entered the sleep mode,” with this caption Santos shared the video and it’s a sheer delight to watch.

With over 55,000 views, the video sparked a wave of comments from people. There were many who simply wrote the word “cute” to express themselves. We do agree with them because the four-legged fur ball is absolutely adorable. A few also shared love emojis to show how they feel about the clip.

“This is super cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can’t bear it, it’s so cute,” expressed another.

As for this individual, they wrote that their heart just “exploded” seeing this happy video. We can understand why they may feel that way.

“I’m so happy to see I’m not the only one who behaves like this with their dog,” wrote an Instagram user. Do you do that too?

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

tags
top news
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In