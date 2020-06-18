e-paper
TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

A special send off for the special doggo.

Jun 18, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A picture of the canine enjoying his retirement.
A picture of the canine enjoying his retirement. (Twitter/@TSAMedia_MarkH)
         

A dog who spent eight years of service with the TSA got the sweetest surprise after his retirement. A video shared on Twitter shows how this special dog was celebrated for his service and it’s beyond adorable.

Mark Howell, who is TSA Regional Spokesperson, shared this video on Twitter which shows TTirado’s last bag search. “After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired,” says the tweet.

In a different tweet, Howell explained how the canine got his name:

Now that TTirado has retired, he will spend his time with his handler Keith Gray, who has adopted him. TTirado not only has a family to go back to, he also got this surprise:

Watch what happened during TTirado’s last bag search:

The heartwarming video, shared on June 17, has collected over 8,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. People love the doggo, his surprise and his reaction to the surprise.

“Who’s a good boy!? TTirado is! Happy Retirement little man,” posted an individual. “He has a full retirement stock of new tennis balls,” shared another. Indeed he does.

“I could watch this all day long,” wrote a third. We’d like admit that we too can happily watch this all day long. “That’s so awesome!” commented a fourth.

TTirado has made so many people happy that Howell shared more pictures of the cheerful doggo:

Retirement suits this good boy, don’t you think?

