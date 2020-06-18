TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:11 IST

A dog who spent eight years of service with the TSA got the sweetest surprise after his retirement. A video shared on Twitter shows how this special dog was celebrated for his service and it’s beyond adorable.

Mark Howell, who is TSA Regional Spokesperson, shared this video on Twitter which shows TTirado’s last bag search. “After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired,” says the tweet.

In a different tweet, Howell explained how the canine got his name:

TTirado is named in honor of Hector Luis Tirado, Jr., a NY firefighter who died in service on 9/11. (Canines named this way are identified with a double letter at the beginning of their name.) — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

Now that TTirado has retired, he will spend his time with his handler Keith Gray, who has adopted him. TTirado not only has a family to go back to, he also got this surprise:

Watch what happened during TTirado’s last bag search:

After more than 8 years of service @INDairport, @TSA explosive detection canine TTirado has officially retired. He was adopted by his handler Keith Gray and will spend retirement at home with his family. Check out this clip of his final bag search and reward! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/efRwPFrmDi — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

The heartwarming video, shared on June 17, has collected over 8,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets - and counting. People love the doggo, his surprise and his reaction to the surprise.

“Who’s a good boy!? TTirado is! Happy Retirement little man,” posted an individual. “He has a full retirement stock of new tennis balls,” shared another. Indeed he does.

“I could watch this all day long,” wrote a third. We’d like admit that we too can happily watch this all day long. “That’s so awesome!” commented a fourth.

TTirado has made so many people happy that Howell shared more pictures of the cheerful doggo:

Wow...this tweet really took off! @TSA doesn’t have a SoundCloud to promote, so I’ll just share some additional pictures of this very photogenic #GoodBoy throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/Qp0YLE2efr — Mark Howell (@TSAMedia_MarkH) June 17, 2020

Retirement suits this good boy, don’t you think?

