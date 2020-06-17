e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it's adorable. Watch

Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch

So many cute dogs in one video!

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
That’s Lewis in the picture. Isn’t he adorable?
That’s Lewis in the picture. Isn’t he adorable? (Instagram/@lewis_golden)
         

Why should hoomans have all the fun? That may be what these Instagram famous dogs and their pet parents have thought when they decided enough is enough. The pooches are also missing their besties and while it may be hard to physically meet their bffs, why not try the same technique humans are using. And that is how this virtual play date happened.

Insta famous dogs, whose handles are @lifeofsterlingnewton, @ladyandtheblues, @lewis_golden, @goldengirl_xena, @hubertthegoldenretriever, and @golden.meebo, have all shared a video of them enjoying this little virtual play date. The video has been shot in the ‘pass the brush’ challenge style and makes for an adorable watch.

The video opens to show Sterling running to his human with a towel which is swiftly passed to Lady the Golden Retriever. She throws a doughnut which promptly lands around Lewis’ neck. He is having fun with a water snake and enjoying with him are Xena and Finn who land inside their doggie pool. Hubert is also enjoying with some water but at the beach. And all these naughty doggos put Meebo inside the sand. But he seems cool with it. Take a look:

The videos have collected thousands of views and likes. People are posting some wonderful comments about this play date.

“How fun!” comments an individual. “Your video made my day!” shares another. Ours too. “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen today,” posts a third and again, we cannot help but agree. “Haha this is great! Looks like so much fun! Watched it about 20 times already,” adds a fourth.

What do you think about this whole play date?

Also Read | These pugs look like they’re trying to sort an argument. But what could it be about?

