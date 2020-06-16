These pugs look like they’re trying to sort an argument. But what could it be about?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:24 IST

Is this how pugs say ‘I love you’? Or is this them trying to come to an amicable conclusion to some issue they’re debating? The jury’s still out on what’s happening in this video but it sure makes for a wonderful watch.

The video has been shared on Doug The Pug’s official Facebook page which enjoys a following of over 6 million on the social networking site. If we go by the caption (attributed to Doug) posted along with the video, it shows “How pugs say I love you”. But we’re not so certain, and neither are these Facebook users convinced that’s what’s happening in the video.

Maybe the pugs were just discussing who loves whom more and things got a little heated. None-the-less, watch the video below:

Shared on June 13, the video has collected over 24,000 reactions and more than 3,800 shares.

“Pugs are the best. They make life so much happier!” comments an individual. “Not sure that is an I love you but sure is cute! Love it!” posts another. “Mine are exactly like that. The happy spin.. two nips, a back steps and lay down. Their choreographer is great!” adds another.

What do you think about this video? Are these pugs fighting or showing love to each other?