‘Happy rider’ sparks hilarious memes, becomes Zomato’s new profile pic

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:58 IST

A video of a Zomato rider recently went all sorts of viral on social media and for all the right reasons. The video details a conversation between the executive and another man. It’s the smile that the rider sports during the entire time, which has captured people’s attention, including the food delivery company itself.

Taking to Twitter on February 28, the company wrote a single line tweet which has now piqued people’s interest. “This is now a happy rider fan account,” they wrote. Also, they changed their profile picture to that of the smiling rider in question.

In case you have missed the video, take a look:

Zomato’s post and gesture received applause from many, including Tinder India, Lays India, Pune Police and Maharashtra Police. Wondering what they wrote? Take a look:

That smile when you spot a traffic policeman, but you haven't forgotten your helmet. #Happiness #ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/N5pPp9meu1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 28, 2020

That smile when you know you're a bigger celeb than those not wearing a helmet! #RoadSafety #ZomatoBoy https://t.co/ZUAb1rnyRp — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 28, 2020

.@ZomatoIN super like the DP 🔥 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) February 28, 2020

People dropped several comments on both the posts. While some dropped quirky comments, other took help of memes to express themselves.

“How happy he is,” wrote a Twitter user. “Right swipe?” joked another. “This guy is soo damn cute!” wrote a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

The ‘happy Zomato rider’ also prompted people to come up with creative memes. Check out what they wrote:

When I did nothing but mom is yelling at me



Me :-



My brother:- pic.twitter.com/iDm39GaYm5 — سونا सोना Oro🥺🤒🌸 (@kharaa_sona_) February 27, 2020

