e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / ‘Happy rider’ sparks hilarious memes, becomes Zomato’s new profile pic

‘Happy rider’ sparks hilarious memes, becomes Zomato’s new profile pic

“This is now a happy rider fan account,” Zomato India wrote. Also, they changed their profile picture to that of the smiling rider in question.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 01, 2020 12:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato smiling guy is taking the internet by a storm.
Zomato smiling guy is taking the internet by a storm.(Twitter)
         

A video of a Zomato rider recently went all sorts of viral on social media and for all the right reasons. The video details a conversation between the executive and another man. It’s the smile that the rider sports during the entire time, which has captured people’s attention, including the food delivery company itself.

Taking to Twitter on February 28, the company wrote a single line tweet which has now piqued people’s interest. “This is now a happy rider fan account,” they wrote. Also, they changed their profile picture to that of the smiling rider in question.

Zomato changed their profile picture to that of the smiling rider in question.
Zomato changed their profile picture to that of the smiling rider in question. ( Twitter/@ZomatoIN )
Zomato wrote a single line tweet which has now piqued people’s interest
Zomato wrote a single line tweet which has now piqued people’s interest ( Twitter/@ZomatoIN )

In case you have missed the video, take a look:

Zomato’s post and gesture received applause from many, including Tinder India, Lays India, Pune Police and Maharashtra Police. Wondering what they wrote? Take a look:

People dropped several comments on both the posts. While some dropped quirky comments, other took help of memes to express themselves.

“How happy he is,” wrote a Twitter user. “Right swipe?” joked another. “This guy is soo damn cute!” wrote a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

The ‘happy Zomato rider’ also prompted people to come up with creative memes. Check out what they wrote:

What would your meme be?

tags
top news
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Leopard claims 4th victim in Karnataka’s Tumkur, sparks panic
Leopard claims 4th victim in Karnataka’s Tumkur, sparks panic
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news