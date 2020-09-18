Harsh Goenka posts clip that shows Covid-19 safety measures in hat-ke style

it-s-viral

Over the past few months, the world is fighting against the deadly coronavirus and initially, different countries imposed lockdowns for varied amounts of time. Though the process of unlocking has been initiated in different places, the need for maintaining proper safety measures, to deal with Covid-19, has not declined even a bit. Hence, many share videos and images on social media to remind people about the importance of following proper precautionary measures. The latest inclusion in that list is business tycoon Harsh Goenka who shared a video highlighting the same.

Not just the video, the caption which he tweeted along with it also has a lesson to impart. “Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life. Save lives. Save yourself,” he shared along with the hashtag #WearAMask.

The video, quite interestingly, is modelled after the arrow fight sequence which was widely used in classic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. It shows how the arrows turn into masks or soaps or sanitisers to defeat coronavirus.

"Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life."

Save lives. Save yourself. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MoABmzxBUj — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 17, 2020

Since being shared on September 17, the video has gathered over 21,000 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also managed to amass nearly 1,100 likes and close to 170 retweets. People nodded in agreement with the video and Goenka’s caption.

“Yes the repercussion of carelessness is always high in general and during COVID it may cost life so best to be careful!” wrote a Twitter user. “Carelessness may cost you not only your life, but others as well. Save yourself and save others,” expressed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Nice to watch the big fight between Bramhastra and Pasupati astra. Missing those scenes after last episodes of Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD during lockdown. But a very good creativity



Covid-19 definition of SMS= Social distancing+Mask+Sanitizer — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) September 17, 2020

Very important. People have become reckless — Rajat Trivedi (@rajattrivedi09) September 17, 2020

Wow so innovative 😊 — Mrinal Bhaskar (@BhaskarMrinal) September 17, 2020

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s post and the video?

