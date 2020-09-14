Swan teaches woman how to wear mask correctly, video gets over 25 million views

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:51 IST

For months now, authorities and medical practitioners have been sharing important guidelines to protect oneself during the ongoing pandemic. Along with washing and sanitizing one’s hands and maintaining social distancing, an essential advice is to wear a mask when outdoors. Social media is flooded with different kinds of PSAs which remind people to wear their masks properly. However, this reminder from a being of the animal kingdom has caught people’s attention.

A video circulating on the Internet shows a woman sitting in front of a swan. Her mask can be seen hanging below her chin, leaving her nose and mouth exposed. As the woman tries to interact with the swan, the bird seems less than impressed and ensures the mask is worn the correct way.

We’ll just let you see what happens in the video below:

Shared on September 10, the video has collected over 25 million views and still counting. The clip has also received more than 2.1 lakh likes and more than 65,000 retweets.

The comments section of the tweet is flooded with people’s reactions to what happens in the video.

“Put you mask on properly, Covid Swan is watching,” reads a comment.

“I think the dear swan is saying if you’re going to wear a mask ... wear it properly,” writes a Twitter user. “Because wearing it wrong is literally the same as not wearing one at all,” adds another.

“Even swans want people to keep their masks on,” posts an individual.

What do you think about the video?