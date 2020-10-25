e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s post on ‘once-in -a-lifetime kind of people’ will leave you with thoughts

Harsh Goenka’s post on ‘once-in -a-lifetime kind of people’ will leave you with thoughts

People agreeded with Harsh Goenka’s tweet and also shared their own suggestions.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweets prompted several responses.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s tweets prompted several responses. (File Photo)
         

If you’re following Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then chances are you’re probably aware of the entertaining and inspirational posts that he often shares. From witty to motivations, the tweets are varied. His recent post, shared a a little over an hour ago, is no different.

Taking to Twitter Goenka tweeted about “The once-in -a-lifetime kind of people” we have in our lives. The ones who are always there by out sides in every high and low in life.

“The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much that you start believing in yourself too. The people that love you simply for being you. The once-in -a-lifetime kind of people,” Goenka tweeted:

Since being shared, his post has gathered over 500 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Expectedly, it prompted people to share all sorts of replies.

“Very true ! It’s best to never lose faith in your personal strengths how much ever tough life is as that’s the only way you can rebound !It is best to have angelic affect people (yes they are once in a lifetime people) in your life to give you confidence when you feel down!” shared a Twitter user.

“Those are super supportive and at time few of them are surprising,” expressed another. Here’s what others shared:

What do you think of Harsh Goneka’s tweet?

Also Read | Harsh Goenka tweets mantras for being happy. Tweeple agree, add suggestions

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In