Harsh Goenka tweets mantras for being happy. Tweeple agree, add suggestions

The tweet has collected over 1,100 likes and several comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier today, Harsh Goenka shared some simple mantras one needs to keep in mind.
Earlier today, Harsh Goenka shared some simple mantras one needs to keep in mind.
         

Every now and then, most of us look for some kind of inspiration to make it through tough tasks, like a hard workday or a challenging project with a crazy deadline. And in the race to achieve some short term goals or tick items off a long to-do list, we forget some important things that need our focus as well. This tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka will not only remind one of those crucial things that need one’s focus but also act as advice that may help one feel better.

Earlier today, Goenka shared some simple mantras or reminders one needs to keep in mind. The tweet includes what’s required for good health, wealth, and relationships and for being happy. Not only have people on Twitter agreed with these mantras, some have also shared additions to the list.

Take a look at Goenka’s tweet:

Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 1,100 likes and several comments.

“Agree sir,” wrote an individual. “Thank you for sharing,” added another.

Many even suggested some additions:

What do you think of the tweet? Would you make any additions to it?

