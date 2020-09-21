Harsh Goenka tweets mantras for being happy. Tweeple agree, add suggestions

it-s-viral

Every now and then, most of us look for some kind of inspiration to make it through tough tasks, like a hard workday or a challenging project with a crazy deadline. And in the race to achieve some short term goals or tick items off a long to-do list, we forget some important things that need our focus as well. This tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka will not only remind one of those crucial things that need one’s focus but also act as advice that may help one feel better.

Earlier today, Goenka shared some simple mantras or reminders one needs to keep in mind. The tweet includes what’s required for good health, wealth, and relationships and for being happy. Not only have people on Twitter agreed with these mantras, some have also shared additions to the list.

Take a look at Goenka’s tweet:

MANTRAS



For good Health:

exercise, eat well, meditate



For good Wealth:

hard work, luck, focus



For good Relationships:

trust, sincerity, giving



For being Happy:

love, positivity, well-being — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 21, 2020

Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 1,100 likes and several comments.

“Agree sir,” wrote an individual. “Thank you for sharing,” added another.

Many even suggested some additions:

For reassurance

Reply, Reciprocate, Communicate — PadmaRani (@KPadmaRan1) September 21, 2020

For good health and wealth->believe there is tomorrow

For good relationships and being happy ->believe as if there is no tomorrow — Hibiscus (@common_man12345) September 21, 2020

Sir one of the most important thing for good health is Sleep well which you forgot 😊🙏 — Satish Suvarna (@SatishSuvarna9) September 21, 2020

Luck isn't important, if you are focused and hard working — Priyanka (@priyankadreams) September 21, 2020

What do you think of the tweet? Would you make any additions to it?