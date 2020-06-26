Harsh Goenka’s talks about ‘Wall of Gratitude’ that honours Corona Warriors

it-s-viral

Harsh Goenka has spoken to Humans of Bombay about the ‘Wall of Gratitude’ that honours Corona Warriors and the post has won praise from a lot of people. The descriptive and heartwarming post was shared along with three images showcasing the massive creation painted on a wall of RPG house in Worli.

The first of the three photographs shows the renowned business tycoon sitting on a chair, smiling directly at the camera. The next two pictures capture an artistic mural dedicated to ‘Corona warriors’, who are going above and beyond their call of duty during these trying times.

The text, accompanying the shots, narrates Goenka’s perspective about the pursuit. It reads, “As an art lover, I believe what words can’t express, art can. So, I contacted Elsie Nanji & Sameer Kulavoor who brought the idea to life–a ‘Wall of Gratitude’ on the RPG house in Worli to pay homage to their (corona warriors) bravery”.

The business tycoon further explained the tiresome process of accomplishing the artistic initiative. “The BMC gave us permission to start operations in 1 day & Asian Paints gave us the supplies, immediately. The team worked tirelessly to complete the 20-day project in 5 days,” says Goenka.

“The result was astonishing – across a 10,000 sq feet wall, the mural showed COVID warriors from various walks of life, citizens saying, ‘Thank you’ from their windows & phrases like ‘Together we will win.’” reads the post.

Since being shared on June 25, the post has amassed nearly 21,500 likes and almost 100 appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users have reacted to the ‘Wall of Gratitude’. One person writes, “Amazing”. While another individual posts, “Awesome... Grateful for your thought. God bless”.

“Wow! So unique,” reads one comment.

