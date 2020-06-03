e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kerala auto rickshaw with built-in soap and water dispensers impresses many including Harsh Goenka

Kerala auto rickshaw with built-in soap and water dispensers impresses many including Harsh Goenka

The short clip shows the how the driver prompts his passenger to first wash his hands before hopping inside the auto rickshaw.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:28 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harsh Goenka also tweeted the video of this innovative technique used by the auto ricksaw driver.
Harsh Goenka also tweeted the video of this innovative technique used by the auto ricksaw driver.(TikTok/@saadicazrod)
         

People around the world are finding new ways to adapt to our current situation. With hand washing and sanitizing being the need of the hour, many are coming up with different ways to fulfill this need. This auto rickshaw driver in Kerala has also thought of an innovative way to remind his passengers to clean their hands. And his idea has won him tremendous praise across social media.

A video shared  by TikTok user @saadicazrod shows how this driver has attached a hand washing system complete with a soap dispenser right on his vehicle. The short clip shows the how the driver prompts his passenger to first wash his hands before hopping inside the auto rickshaw.

@saadicazrod

##ksdpullo ##malayali ##foryoupage ##foryou ##staysafe malayali pwoli alle

♬ original sound - 539641497

The clip has collected over 1.8 million views on the video sharing app till now. It also made it’s way onto Twitter. 

Businessman Harsh Goenka also tweeted the video after it was shared by a handle called @NammaBengaluroo. 

“Auto rickshaw with hand washing and sanitizer facilities,” he tweeted using the hashtag #CoronaInnovation.

Goenka’s tweet has also collected several reactions along with over 2,200 likes and nearly 500 retweets.

“Unique and useful in this situation,” says an individual. “On a lighter mood and as our expectations are always high from the top performer, Can I ask for ‘towel’,” jokes another. 

A few also pointed out that both the people filmed in the video weren’t wearing their masks properly.

“Hand washing n sanitizing will have little effect if mask is improperly worn,” comments a Twitter user.

Earlier, a video of a modified e-rickshaw that had compartments in it to allow passengers to follow social distancing went viral.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga closes in, 215km from Mumbai, says IMD
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
With highest Covid-19 cases, these states push India’s tally to above 2,00,000
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 pm and 4 pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra between 1 pm and 4 pm: IMD
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Covid-19: India allows emergency use of remdesivir
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Mumbai around noon, Section 144 in city: Latest updates
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In