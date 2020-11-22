Harsh Goenka shares video of an insect which shows success comes if you keep going on

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:29 IST

During the trying times, it often seems easier to give up. However, history has shown us that success comes to those who keep on going forward. Just like the situation depicted in this video shared by Harsh Goenka.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a few motivational lines as the video’s caption. “Don’t quit; keep trying. Don’t stop; keep moving. Don’t despair; keep believing. There is a way. There is always a way,” he tweeted.

The clip shows an insect trying to cross a hurdle that is restricting it from moving ahead. The bug manages to finally cross the gap. It’s how it does that which may leave you feeling motivated.

Don’t quit; keep trying.

Don’t stop; keep moving.

Don’t despair; keep believing.

There is a way. There is always a way. pic.twitter.com/9oneklNFnR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 22, 2020

Since being shared, the video has already gathered nearly 28,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received more than 2,600 likes. Many shared that the post left them motivated. A few also praised Goenka for his thoughtful tweet.

“That’s truly amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Always be yourself and have faith in yourself,” commented another. “Yes, we can, try try try again till we reach our goal,” shared a third. “Excellent jump. Very quickly and quietly and effectively. Action is silent. It becomes loud when you succeed,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how some others reacted:

The smallest creatures in the universe give biggest lessons for life.

Wow!! Very motivational, thank you for sharing🙏🏼 — Reach_RT (@Aratibhat) November 22, 2020

Improvisation....... is the key.... — Aujas.Bhandari (@Bhandari_Aujas) November 22, 2020

Did the video leave you feeling inspired too?

