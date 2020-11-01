Harsh Goenka shares ‘biggest issues with working remotely,’ people have thoughts

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:41 IST

It has been months since people, across the world, have started working remotely. Working from home is the new “normal” for many. However, this work setting comes with its own set of challenges which, at times, can be overwhelming. Harsh Goenka recently tweeted about the same and his post is something that you may relate to.

“The biggest issues with working remotely...” he tweeted and shared a picture of a pie chart. The chart shows the reasons and their percentages. The chart shows that the two most significant issues are “Collaboration and communication” and “Loneliness”.

Check out the tweet to know what the others also are

The biggest issues with working remotely... pic.twitter.com/G1GrNU5w91 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 31, 2020

Since being shared yesterday, people have shared all sorts of comments to express their agreement to the tweet. Some have shared a few more reasons of their own too.

“Many of these arise from the fact for lot of us, work is defined in context of work place and social interactions play an important role. And however good virtual is, virtual is never real,” wrote a Twitter user. “Time teaches us…wfh is in practice in western world from many years…Eventually we will also learn...Main thing is discipline and clear boundary with a home office which we and family both need to adhere to which makes difference,” another argued.

Here’s what others wrote:

Missing the human touch coffee and lunch times with friends which lightens as well as enlightenments happen over coffees. WFH v r tied to work continuously without breaks — Srikanth Narasimhan (@pnsrikanth) October 31, 2020

Distractions @ home should be around 30% if you are not working in a seperate room.



Staying motivated :20% — Vishal jotshi (@vishaljotshi) October 31, 2020

Hardware and software issues

Power cut — Amrinder Singh (@imamrinder) October 31, 2020

My Biggest motovation for WFH is not to travel for 4 hrs everyday — maniksehgal (@maniksehgal) October 31, 2020

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?