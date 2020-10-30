e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hate when a pill gets stuck in your throat? This hilarious video will hit you right in the feels

Hate when a pill gets stuck in your throat? This hilarious video will hit you right in the feels

The video hilariously shows what happens when a pill gets stuck in one’s throat.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 11:27 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has left netizens in splits.
The video has left netizens in splits. (Instagram/@thedrewlynch)
         

Swallowing a large capsule or tablet is not easy for many - especially when the medicine gets stuck inside the throat. If you’re nodding while reading this, then you may relate to this Instagram video. Shared by comedian Drew Lynch, the viral clip has left netizens in splits.

The video hilariously shows what happens when a pill gets stuck in one’s throat. The clip starts with Lynch gulping a pill. The scene then transitions to show him dressed differently, playing the role of the pill. You may have to sit down while watching what happens next to control your laughter.

Check out the clip and prepare yourself for a laugh riot:

View this post on Instagram

I might die trying to stay healthy

A post shared by Drew Lynch (@thedrewlynch) on

Posted on October 22, the clip has garnered over a million likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop relating to the situation shown in the video and lauded Lynch for capturing it in such a funny way.

“Dude this hit me right in the feels,” wrote an Instagram user. To which Lynch hilariously replied, “And it hit me right in the throat”. “The scream in the beginning!” commented another. “OMG, literally every vitamin I have ever taken,” said a third.

“This was so clever. My mornings right here,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think of this funny video? Did you relate to this too?

tags
top news
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Bihar Poll Updates: Nitish Kumar promises skill centres for youth
Bihar Poll Updates: Nitish Kumar promises skill centres for youth
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
JP Nadda condoles BJP workers’ killings in J-K’s Kulgam
JP Nadda condoles BJP workers’ killings in J-K’s Kulgam
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
‘China is angry’: Taiwan anxiety rises as sabre-rattling grows
‘China is angry’: Taiwan anxiety rises as sabre-rattling grows
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In