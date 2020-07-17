Hazel the doggo’s ears do a major blep after a sneeze, pics are too cute to miss

Dogs can easily be the best companion for a person. After all, with their amazing skill set, there are not many things that they can’t do. From guiding the blind to serving as certified therapy dogs they have a lot of feathers on their caps. But some smaller doggos still have difficulty trying to figure out some complex happenings around them. For Hazel, a curious case of ear-flopping may give you an example of what we are talking about. Chances are you won’t be able to stop giving all the assuring virtual pats to this very good girl.

The post shared on Twitter by ‘We Rate Dogs’ was given with two pictures of Hazel. “This is Hazel. She sneezed and her ears went inside out. 12/10 requesting immediate assistance,” reads the caption.

The first picture shows a very confused Hazel looking at the camera after probably a big sneeze. One can notice how Hazel’s ears look flopped back due to the intense sneeze. The second picture sums up the pooch’s thoughts probably asking its human to help her rather than taking her embarrassing photos.

Check out the post:

This is Hazel. She sneezed and her ears went inside out. 12/10 requesting immediate assistance pic.twitter.com/P664l4FCXo — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 16, 2020

Posted on July 16, the photos have garnered over 1.7 lakh likes and comments from tons of netizens eager to offer the necessary assistance to this cute doggo. Some people even shared the same thing experienced by their own pets making the comments section a wholesome derpy doggo-filled one.

Here are some fellow doggos around the world whose ears do the same kind of blep while sneezing:

Oh this is too cute 😍 Little Saffi had the same mishap, she was too distracted by lady and the tramp on the television to request assistance though... pic.twitter.com/u4quPX5Ytd — Kathryn Cartwright (@KathrynC1988) July 16, 2020

I call my little one Princess Nyla when her ears do that. They look like little buns much like Princess Leia. pic.twitter.com/599v65uHQu — Mini Espi (@TophSox) July 16, 2020

My Venus & her flop-ears did the same. She was not pleased when I didn't assist! pic.twitter.com/bdViRMcx5K — Isabelle Anne Abraham (@izzyabraham) July 16, 2020

Here’s how other tweeple reacted:

“I’m here for you Hazel, I’ll fix your blep with a boop,” writes a Twitter user. “Aww, look at her eyes,” comments another. “Uh, hello! A little help maybe?” says a third trying to channel out Hazel’s thoughts while the picture was being taken.

What are your thoughts on this absolutely adorable doggo?