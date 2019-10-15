He threw a brick at a car, it bounced and hit his face. Internet calls it instant karma

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:01 IST

Have you wondered what instant karma looks like? Well, this video shared on social media represents it perfectly, according to netizens. The video shows a man hurling a brick at a stranger’s parked car. Only, karma, it seems, had something else in mind. The brick bounced off the car and hit the man smack in the face. The video has since gone viral and collected a ton of reactions.

The video was originally shared by Facebook user Martin Anthony Ruecroft Craig on October 6. He wrote in his post that man had been trying to break into his car and after several failed attempts landed himself in quite the pickle, with a little help from karma.

He also ended up being charged with criminal damage by the police.

The video also made its way onto Twitter. “A 40-year-old man hurled a brick at a specially adapted disabled car - but it bounced back and hit him in the face. The police later arrested him for criminal damage. #karma,” wrote Twitter user Ben Claimant.

A 40-year-old man hurled a brick at a specially adapted disabled car - but it bounced back and hit him in the face. 😂🤣



The police later arrested him for criminal damage. #karma pic.twitter.com/pNtUgTDrQM — Ben Claimant (@imajsaclaimant) October 11, 2019

His tweet has collected over 8,900 likes and more than 2,600 retweets - and lots of comments.

“Wouldn’t have caused any brain damage, hasn’t got any!” comments a Twitter user. “Perfect karma,” says another. “I think the brick is the hero in this story,” says a third.

