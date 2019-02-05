He went viral for matching his turbans to his Roll-Royce. Why he’s viral again

If you spend enough time on the Internet, chances are you’ve read about businessman Reuben Singh. The British entrepreneur went viral a little while ago for the seven day Rolls-Royce Turban Challenge which had him match (or contrast) the colour of his turban to his car every day. “A totally innocent joke was made about my turban, which hurt me, resulted in me throwing down the gauntlet to this challenge so long as the people who made it pay money to charity,” he had posted on Instagram back in December 2017. Now, Singh has social media’s attention once again after he posted pictures of his six brand new Rolls-Royce, which he calls “The Jewels Collection”.

In an Instagram post shared on January 30, Singh posted: “The Jewels Collection. Rubies, Sapphires & Emeralds. It’s ok to be a little obsessed with jewellery as jewellery is like ice cream ‘there is always a little room for more’.” The picture posted by him shows all six cars neatly parked together – three Rolls Royce Phantom and three Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The post was followed by yet another picture of the luxury cars. “In life so many things we do for ourselves are then irrelevantly questioned by others. People ask why? For what? Because of? What’s the point?” he posted.

“So long as no one is hurt, no one is betrayed or no one is cheated; Smile and do whatever you want. There doesn’t need to be an answer for everyone’s question,” he added.

Singh has been posting about the cars since November but only recently shared a picture of all six cars together. While the Cullinan costs approximately £250000, the Phantom costs about £360,000.

People on Instagram have flooded the posts with their reactions to the cars.

“Absolutely smashed it @singhreuben. Great collection and great choices of colour!” says one Instagram user. “Great people accomplish great things,” says another. “Congratulations British Bill Gates,” says a third.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:47 IST