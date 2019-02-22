He wrote ‘marry me’ in snow to propose to his girlfriend. She said...

The Internet loves a good proposal story and this one is just gorgeous. A picture posted on Facebook shows how a man recently proposed to his girlfriend. The picture, posted on the Chicago Park District Facebook page, shows the words “marry me” written in huge letters in snow. And the picture itself is enough to make just about anyone smile.

“Chicago’s parks offer some of the best backdrops for marriage proposals,” says the post accompanying the picture. The proposal took place at Maggie Daley Park on February 19.

The heartwarming message, which took more than six hours to create, was written by Chicago resident Bob Lempa for his girlfriend Peggy Baker. Lempa had planned for a Valentine’s Day proposal but his proposal got slightly delayed because of the snow, reports WGN-TV. He eventually popped the question on Tuesday. Lempa wanted Baker to see the message through the 37th floor window where she works, so the letters were huge - 45 feet tall and 31 feet wide.

“Other people had noticed it earlier but I hadn’t noticed it until I saw a few other people looking out the window, so I knew something was going on but I really didn’t know it would be for me,” baker told WGN-TV. “It was so huge, and a big and bold statement.”

In case you’re still wondering, Baker said yes.

What do you think of this grand proposal?

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 17:55 IST