Home / It's Viral / Healthcare workers organise dance flash mob for Covid-19 patients in Karnataka. Watch

Healthcare workers organise dance flash mob for Covid-19 patients in Karnataka. Watch

The video shows doctors and health care workers dancing to the song Mastu Mastu Hudugi Bandalu from the 1999 Kannada film Upendra.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was captured in Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.
The video was captured in Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A video showing healthcare workers performing a dance flash mob near the Covid-19 ward to keep patients’ morale up has gone viral. The incident took place at Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka.

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the video shows doctors and health care workers dancing to the song Mastu Mastu Hudugi Bandalu from the 1999 Kannada film Upendra. Besides the healthcare professionals, some of the asymptomatic Covid-19 patients also participated in the flash mob.

About 30 seconds long, the video shows the group, all wearing masks, dancing enjoyably while showcasing synchronised moves.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has already gathered over 81,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 4,500 likes.

Someone shared a similar video and tweeted:

Here’s another Twitter user who shared this GIF to appreciate the gesture:

Last month, another video captured at Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar surfaced on the Internet. Shared by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, the video recorded the residents of the facility dancing to keep their spirits up. They’re seen dancing to the famous song Sandese Aate Hai from the popular 1997 film Border.

