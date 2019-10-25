e-paper
Heart-stopping clip shows car crashing into another. It ended up saving a couple’s lives

The video was shared by Phoenix Police Department and quickly captured people’s attention.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views.
Till now, the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views. (Twitter/@phoenixpolice)
         

In an incident – which some are calling good timing and others are labelling as divine intervention – a crash between two cars ended up saving the lives of a couple. A scarily fascinating video of the happening was captured and shared online which has now stunned many. There’s a chance you’ll feel the same too.

The video was shared by Phoenix Police Department on Twitter on October 24. In the video, a few cars are standing at the red traffic signal while a couple crosses the road ahead of the vehicles. Suddenly, a car jumps the red light, barrels down the road and gets really close to the couple – almost hitting them. It’s at that exact moment another car stops the previous vehicle by crashing into it.

“An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk at 53rd Ave & Indian School,” wrote the authorities. “The innocent driver will be ok. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI,” they added further.

Since being shared a few hours back, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Also, it has amassed about 3,200 likes and close to 1,400 retweets.

People had a lot to say about the miraculous escape of the couple. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 11:25 IST

India News