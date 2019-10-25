Heart-stopping clip shows car crashing into another. It ended up saving a couple’s lives

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:43 IST

In an incident – which some are calling good timing and others are labelling as divine intervention – a crash between two cars ended up saving the lives of a couple. A scarily fascinating video of the happening was captured and shared online which has now stunned many. There’s a chance you’ll feel the same too.

The video was shared by Phoenix Police Department on Twitter on October 24. In the video, a few cars are standing at the red traffic signal while a couple crosses the road ahead of the vehicles. Suddenly, a car jumps the red light, barrels down the road and gets really close to the couple – almost hitting them. It’s at that exact moment another car stops the previous vehicle by crashing into it.

“An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk at 53rd Ave & Indian School,” wrote the authorities. “The innocent driver will be ok. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI,” they added further.

An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk at 53rd Ave & Indian School.



The innocent driver will be OK. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/Ypz8AQZrmi — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) October 23, 2019

Since being shared a few hours back, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Also, it has amassed about 3,200 likes and close to 1,400 retweets.

People had a lot to say about the miraculous escape of the couple. Here’s how they reacted:

A lot law breaking going on in that scene!! — BRADFORD BOYER (@Brad88ford) October 23, 2019

Wow...talk about divine intervention 😳 — Daydreamer (@rubistarlight) October 23, 2019

Reward this person! A guardian Angel for sure! ❤️❤️❤️ — Mary V (@MVZR__) October 23, 2019

Wow! You can see the acceleration, incredible. — Ronda Cronin (@RondaRCronin) October 23, 2019

WOW — Jeremy benson (@Jeremyb19336725) October 24, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 11:25 IST