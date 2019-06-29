Teen saves 2-year-old toddler falling from building, video goes viral

A teenage boy’s quick-thinking has now made him a hero on the Internet. The boy saved a toddler who was falling from a building. The incident, which took place in Turkey, was caught on camera and the video is now making its rounds across different social media platforms.

In the heart-stopping dramatic video, the teenager - wearing a yellow t-shirt and jean shorts - walks toward the building and looks up. A few seconds into the clip, he starches his hands and catches the little kid just before she hits the ground.

The 17-year-old teenager is Feuzi Zabaat and the toddler he saved is Doha Muhammed, reports the ABC News. Zabaat is an Algerian immigrant who works on the same street. The kid he caught fell down from an open window in their apartment. She approached the open window while her mother was busy in the kitchen. Thanks to Zabaat, she is unharmed and survived the accident without any injuries.

People couldn’t stop praising this teenager’s gesture. “This man should be given award or some cash incentive .. or any privilege . he deserves,” commented one YouTube user. “Superheroes don’t need capes,” wrote another.

Doha’s family gifted 200 Turkish Liras to Zabaat as a token of their gratitude and also hailed him as a hero, reports the ABC News.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 17:20 IST