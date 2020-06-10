e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Hide your boos because this smooth feline is a heart stealer. Watch

Hide your boos because this smooth feline is a heart stealer. Watch

Hit up this cat if you’re looking for flirting tips.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:12 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that.
The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that. (TikTok/@jessmasterman)
         

Looking for some romance tips? This kitty may be the love guru you need in your life. After all, it was able to steal its pet parent’s significant other with just a few cheeky glances.

This video was shared on TikTok with the caption, “His heart belongs to her now”. The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers see the cat sitting gracefully atop a shelf, facing the door frame. It makes deep eye contact with the hooman who walks by. Probably enamoured by the kitty’s stunning face and perfect posture, the man does a double-take.

The feline, taking this as a positive sign, moves onto the second stage of courtship. It captures the hooman’s nose in its tiny paw and urges him to come closer. The man happily obliges. Then, the kitty presses sweet kisses onto his forehead.

We definitely feel bad for the cat mom who just lost her boo to this kitty but honestly, who would have resisted her charm?

@jessmasterman

His heart belongs to her now ##cup ##foryoupage ##foryou ##brighterinside ##petsoftiktok ##cat ##takeyourmanchallenge

♬ Take Your Man - Mahogany LOX

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.2 million views. Additionally, the post has almost 3.2 lakh likes and over 500 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the smooth kitty. One person said, “He’s her man now”. Clearly, there weren’t many doubts about that.

“She was like ‘Bro are we about to kiss right now’”, read one comment trying to guess the cat’s perspective about the whole ordeal.

A TikToker advised, “Find a man who looks at you like this man looks at this cat”. We agree, that is the gaze of true love.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | Dennis the orange cat wants snuggles but Larry the feline is not obliging. Watch

tags
top news
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In