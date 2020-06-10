Hide your boos because this smooth feline is a heart stealer. Watch

it-s-viral

Looking for some romance tips? This kitty may be the love guru you need in your life. After all, it was able to steal its pet parent’s significant other with just a few cheeky glances.

This video was shared on TikTok with the caption, “His heart belongs to her now”. The clip has been set to a track titled ‘Take Your Man’ and shows the feline doing just that.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers see the cat sitting gracefully atop a shelf, facing the door frame. It makes deep eye contact with the hooman who walks by. Probably enamoured by the kitty’s stunning face and perfect posture, the man does a double-take.

The feline, taking this as a positive sign, moves onto the second stage of courtship. It captures the hooman’s nose in its tiny paw and urges him to come closer. The man happily obliges. Then, the kitty presses sweet kisses onto his forehead.

We definitely feel bad for the cat mom who just lost her boo to this kitty but honestly, who would have resisted her charm?

Since being shared, the video has collected over 1.2 million views. Additionally, the post has almost 3.2 lakh likes and over 500 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the smooth kitty. One person said, “He’s her man now”. Clearly, there weren’t many doubts about that.

“She was like ‘Bro are we about to kiss right now’”, read one comment trying to guess the cat’s perspective about the whole ordeal.

A TikToker advised, “Find a man who looks at you like this man looks at this cat”. We agree, that is the gaze of true love.

What are your thoughts on the video?

