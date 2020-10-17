Hippo named Fiona is ready for Halloween and is letting everyone know so. Watch

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:03 IST

The beloved hippopotamus named Fiona who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo is known far and beyond for her fantastic personality and derpy behaviour. Now, Fiona is making waves again as she prepares for a holiday all about magic and mischief aka, Halloween. Thankfully, the Cincinnati Zoo has recorded Fiona’s antics and blessed her fans with some must-watch content. Regardless of whether you’re #TeamFiona or not, this video is something you cannot miss.

Posted on Instagram on October 15, this clip was shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram account. “Pumpkin fun with Fiona!” reads the caption shared alongside the post. And when Cincinnati Zoo says fun, they mean fun.

The recording shows Fiona gnawing at a pumpkin which has a face carved on it. The hippo seems to be having the time of her life as she tries to bite into the squash. Fiona also fumbles around with it.

Check out the post which may leave you with a big smile on your face:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has nearly 550 likes.

Here are a few supportive words that Instagram users left under the post. One person said, “I’m so in love with her”. Many also left heart emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post? Were you already #TeamFiona or did you just convert after being impressed by her antics?

