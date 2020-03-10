e-paper
Do me a favour let’s not play Holi: Relatable memes if you’re not into the festival of colours

Holi 2020: These memes are for those who would prefer singing, ‘do me a favour let’s not play Holi’.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:19 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Holi 2020: There’s a chance that these memes will leave you in splits.
Holi 2020: There’s a chance that these memes will leave you in splits. (Twitter/@lostt_somewhere)
         
Yet again the festival of colours is upon us. Some of us know it as the auspicious day when good won over evil. Others celebrate it as a day that marks the end of winter and commencement of spring. Many may associate this festival with delicious foods and drinks while others may remember the playful water balloons and colour fights that are the celebration’s staple.

However, some of you may not have such fond memories of Holi. To you, it may signify the one day your friend who usually insisted on hanging out at his house visited yours unannounced with a pichkari. The one day of festivities when you wore discoloured t-shirts that would not be missed if someone randomly threw gulal at you. The day you dreaded going out anywhere because you know you will get water balloons thrown at you.

So, for all those of you who much rather sing ‘do me a favour let’s not play Holi’, here are some of the most relatable memes on Twitter.

Additionally, here are two highly re-tweetable memes that were shared in 2018 but have resurfaced due to their evergreen sentiment.

Talking about Holi memes, this year Twitter interesting came up with posts related to the film Kabir Singh. Here’s why people are sharing this film-related memes on the festival of colours.

So what do you think of the memes showing the plights of those who don’t like Holi? Relatable?

