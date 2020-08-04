Hooman blows air through a pipe at doggo. Derpy pooch is left bamboozled

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:56 IST

This Redditor wanted to share something special with the Reddit community for their ‘cake day’ aka the yearly anniversary of when they joined the platform. They ended up posting a video which has now captured netizens’ hearts.

Posted on Reddit on August 4, the video is almost 10 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “I couldn’t find anything good to post on my cake day so enjoy me shooting my dog with air”.

As the recording begins, the original poster presses a button on the pipe they are holding. A bronze-furred pooch is standing near the other end of the pipeline, looking at the open hole inquisitively. The cute canine soon makes its way towards the mouth of the tube and is surprised to feel a gush of wind on its snout.

It derpily paws at the pipe various times, probably trying to figure out what this sorcery is. What the pooch most likely doesn’t realise is that its hooman is controlling the air from the other end.

Check out this hilariously cute video here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this post has collected nearly 5,000 upvotes and many loving comments. Also, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this derpy dog and its hooman who is celebrating ‘cake day’. One person said, “This made my day, and happy cake day”.

Another individual wrote, “Goldens are such doofuses”. A Reddit user made a pun in the comment section when writing, “Air bud”.

What are your thoughts on this doggo and its hooman who keeps bothering him with the hose?

