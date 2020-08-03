Piper the doggo was having a blast in pool until this happened. Watch cute video

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:55 IST

A video featuring an adorable doggo named Piper is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip capturing the doggo’s antics will make you giggle hard.

Shared on the Twitter profile named ‘We Rate Dogs’, the video opens to show the dog inside a plastic pool. “This is Piper. She was having a lovely day playing in the pool until it all went horribly, horribly wrong. Still 13/10,” they wrote and posted the clip.

In the clip, the cutie plays with a pipe while standing inside the water-filled pool. The happy doggo keeps on playing until things turn sideways. Wondering what happened? Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it may make you laugh out loud.

This is Piper. She was having a lovely day playing in the pool until it all went horribly, horribly wrong. Still 13/10 pic.twitter.com/izRaoLOnLq — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 2, 2020

With over 2.3 million views, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. Additionally it has also garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and close to 37,000 tweeple also rewteeted the post.

From sharing images of their own dog to calling Piper cute, people didn’t hold back while expressing themselves.

look at my bby Nachos pic.twitter.com/5YMniSneHs — ANTHO (@AnthonyShackels) August 2, 2020

We take ours to the lake to swim. There was a little mix up with their life jackets last time. pic.twitter.com/wkJntZYf1E — D-Train (@DarrenTrain) August 2, 2020

“That is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen! That is so much joy wrapped up in that little furry body! Living the dream!” wrote a Twitter user. “We salute you Piper,” commented another. “That look at the end... “please, remember me!” joked a third.

A few also got creative and churned out memes with the picture of the moment the dog fell out of the pool:

It was at this moment Piper realised.....she’d hecked up pic.twitter.com/XsSCzEyXZ8 — Andrew (@AndrewNewts) August 2, 2020

pls save urselfs pic.twitter.com/ueJaNGXxYd — what it do babbbbbyyyyyy (@Yakerrrrr) August 3, 2020

the snekk has gotten me pic.twitter.com/BX5l06b6cu — what it do babbbbbyyyyyy (@Yakerrrrr) August 3, 2020

What do you think of the video?

