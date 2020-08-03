e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Piper the doggo was having a blast in pool until this happened. Watch cute video

Piper the doggo was having a blast in pool until this happened. Watch cute video

“That is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog named Piper playing in the pool.
The image shows the dog named Piper playing in the pool. (Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

A video featuring an adorable doggo named Piper is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip capturing the doggo’s antics will make you giggle hard.

Shared on the Twitter profile named ‘We Rate Dogs’, the video opens to show the dog inside a plastic pool. “This is Piper. She was having a lovely day playing in the pool until it all went horribly, horribly wrong. Still 13/10,” they wrote and posted the clip.

In the clip, the cutie plays with a pipe while standing inside the water-filled pool. The happy doggo keeps on playing until things turn sideways. Wondering what happened? Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it may make you laugh out loud.

With over 2.3 million views, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. Additionally it has also garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and close to 37,000 tweeple also rewteeted the post.

From sharing images of their own dog to calling Piper cute, people didn’t hold back while expressing themselves.

“That is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen! That is so much joy wrapped up in that little furry body! Living the dream!” wrote a Twitter user. “We salute you Piper,” commented another. “That look at the end... “please, remember me!” joked a third.

A few also got creative and churned out memes with the picture of the moment the dog fell out of the pool:

What do you think of the video?

