e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo parent calls their child a ‘Beyblade’ because of its zoomies. Watch

Doggo parent calls their child a ‘Beyblade’ because of its zoomies. Watch

“Ultimate zoomies!” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:06 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two doggos hanging out on a carpeted floor, indoors.
The image shows two doggos hanging out on a carpeted floor, indoors. (Reddit/@boofy007)
         

If you’re someone who enjoys watching videos of animals running around excitedly and playing on the regular, then this clip of a doggo zooming about like a Bayblade may be right up your alley.

Posted on Reddit on July 31, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “When your dog is a Beyblade and someone lets it RIP!” reads the caption shared alongside the text.

The recording opens to show two doggos hanging out on a carpeted floor, indoors. The pooch with a golden coat is lying far away from the camera person while the white-furred canine is running around excitedly. The doggo, who is in on its paws, runs around and around in circles. It stops briefly to interact with its other pooch and then runs around in circles some more.

Check out the video to see if you agree with the Bayblade analogy:

Click To Expand

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 12,000 upvotes and over 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the doggo who looks beyond excited. One person said, “I adore how the other dog is clearly used to it - and how the Beyblade is clearly used to the ‘dude, whatever’ response. Wonderful family”.

Another individual wrote, “This title is one of the best ways to describe the zoomies. And wow, look at that doggo go”. “Ultimate zoomies!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this pooch and its incredible zoomies?

Also Read | Doggo named Blackjack’s first day out with the kiddie pool is full of zoomies. Watch

tags
top news
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood ‘mafia’ to derail Sushant probe: Sushil Modi
Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood ‘mafia’ to derail Sushant probe: Sushil Modi
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In