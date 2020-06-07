e-paper
Hooman challenges doggo to a cup-and-treat trick. Will it win? Watch to find out

Hooman challenges doggo to a cup-and-treat trick. Will it win? Watch to find out

Will this doggo prove to be a certified genius? Only watching the video will answer to that, we suppose.

Jun 07, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shows a Great Dane kneeling by its hooman as they prepare the set for the cup-and-treat challenge.
The picture shows a Great Dane kneeling by its hooman as they prepare the set for the cup-and-treat challenge. (Instagram/@adventurepawz)
         

The cup-and-treat trick is probably one of the oldest games in the book. Herein, three identical-looking cups are placed upside-down in a row. The trick master places something under one of the said cups and then shuffles all three of them around. To win the game, one has to successfully guess under which cup the treat is hidden. This game requires acute observation and is no child’s play. It is, then, very impressive when somebody solves the cup riddle. It is even more impressive if the winning player has a snout and four-legs.

Posted on Instagram on May 28, the clip has been captioned, “We’ve got a genius amongst us”.

The recording shows a Great Dane kneeling by its hooman as they prepare the set for the cup-and-treat challenge. The person shuffles the single-use paper cups, kept in a row, around. The doggo pays utmost attention to the human’s hand movements while using its trusted sense of smell to guide its way to victory. A few seconds in, the pet parent halts their actions and lets the doggo do its magic.

Will the doggo be able to guess under which cup the treat is? Watch the video to find out.

Since being shared, this wholesome doggo content has accumulated over 1,100 views. Additionally, people left many encouraging comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “OMG Rocky,” clearly unable to keep their cool at the doggo’s intelligent nature. While another individual wrote, “He cheated and smelled the treat”. Well, we don’t know if we’d call using ones most excellent sense for victory ‘cheating’.

What are your thoughts on this doggo? Do you also believe it is a certified genius? We know we do.

