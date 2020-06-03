This doggo is done with its hooman trying to make it fit through tiny spaces and we understand its plight

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:56 IST

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen videos of a unique challenge. Herein people create a barricade using household items and then wait to see how their pet will pass through it. Though these clips are highly entertaining to watch, one can only imagine how our furry little friends feel about crossing the hurdle. This particular pupper who is done trying to fit itself through tiny spaces is here to let everyone know how it really feels.

This clip was posted on TikTok on April 22. Shared by pet parent Jason Lee, the video has been captioned, “Still too complicated for the little guy”.

The clip starts with Lee’s three doggos and the obstacle course that has been created for them using everyday items. A text reading, “Y’all already know how this about to end,” appears on the screen. Two out of the three canines easily manoeuvre their way across the make-shift maze. However, the third pooch is slow on its tracks.

After coming to the beginning of the barrier, it stops completely. The camera zooms into the doggo’s face and its expression is worth a thousand words. What makes this clip an even more entertaining watch is the text that appears above the canine’s head, spelling out its distress to the viewer. Check it out for yourself here:

Since being shared on the video-sharing application, the clip has been watched more than 2.2 million times. Additionally, it has over 3 lakh likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “Me in PE class”. We also related to this doggo in that essence.

Another individual wrote, “Doggo is too smart for your shenanigans”. “Cutest thing I saw today,” claimed a Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on this fluffy puppy?

