Home / It's Viral / Hooman helps kitty cope with the loss of her kitten in the sweetest manner. Watch

Hooman helps kitty cope with the loss of her kitten in the sweetest manner. Watch

Viewer discretion advised: The sweet gesture showcased in this video may make you cry.

it-s-viral Updated: May 04, 2020 14:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I didn’t think she would care about it. But...” the TikToker wrote in her video.
“I didn’t think she would care about it. But...” the TikToker wrote in her video. (TikTok/@isabel.gracez)
         

We haven’t met all the pet parents in the world but it is safe to say that the TikTok user who goes by the name Isabel is among some of the best ones out there. Wondering how we got to that conclusion? Watch for yourself.

This almost 30-second-long video was posted on the video-sharing application TikTok. The recording starts off with the hooman cutting up some cloth. Text reading, “My cat had a baby. The baby ended up passing away,” appears on the screen. As the TikToker continues with her crafts processes, more is revealed about her cat’s struggles. “She would stay up all night crying and looking for her baby. So I decided to make a pretend baby for her,” conveyed Isabel to the viewers.

As the film progresses, her art project finally actualises and starts looking more like a kitten. Isabel said, “I didn’t think she would care about it. But...”. Her feline’s reaction is so heartwarming that we’ll let you check it out for yourself.

Shared on May 3, the clip was accompanied by text that read, “I truly would do anything for her. I didn’t expect for this to go so well”.

This video has been watched more than 5.1 million times on TikTok and has over 1.7 million, well-deserving, likes. It has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

@isabel.gracez

I truly would do anything for her🥺💕 I didn’t expect for this to go so well.<3 ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou ##ShowMeYourWalk ##neverfitin ##cat ##baby

♬ Build Me Up Buttercup - Lara Anderson

Here is how netizens reacted to Isabel’s cute efforts to console her cat. A TikTok user wrote, “Thanks for making me cry on the weekend”. While another said, “Oh my god this melted my heart”.

Redditors had a similar reaction. “That was the fastest tears have come out of these ducts in years,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on the grief handling method Isabel used for her cat?

